Gustavsson will guard the road goal during Friday's matchup with the Blue Jackets.
Gustavsson played well in his last start Tuesday versus Vancouver, stopping 34 of 37 shots en route to a 4-3 win. He'll try to secure his fifth victory of the year in a road matchup with a slumping Columbus team that's lost three straight games.
