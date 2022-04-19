Gustavsson will patrol the crease during Tuesday's road game against the Canucks, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Gustavsson struggled in his last start March 19 against Montreal, surrendering five goals on 27 shots en route to a 5-1 defeat. He'll try to shake off the rust he's likely picked up over the past month and secure his fourth win of the season in a road matchup with a red-hot Vancouver team that's won six straight games.