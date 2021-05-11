Gustavsson will guard the home cage during Wednesday's matchup with the Maple Leafs, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
With the No. 1 spot in the North division clinched, the Leafs may decide to rest some of their key players Wednesday, which would obviously bode well for Gustavvson's chances of ending the season with a win. The 22-year-old netminder has been impressive in limited action with the Senators this year, going 4-1-2 while posting an admirable 2.04 GAA and .937 save percentage.
More News
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Allows two goals in relief outing•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Logs back-to-back wins•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Manning crease Saturday•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Joining active roster•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Up to taxi squad•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Keeps Jets in check•