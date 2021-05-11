Gustavsson will guard the home cage during Wednesday's matchup with the Maple Leafs, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

With the No. 1 spot in the North division clinched, the Leafs may decide to rest some of their key players Wednesday, which would obviously bode well for Gustavvson's chances of ending the season with a win. The 22-year-old netminder has been impressive in limited action with the Senators this year, going 4-1-2 while posting an admirable 2.04 GAA and .937 save percentage.