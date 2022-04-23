Gustavsson stopped 33 of 34 shots in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over Columbus.

Gustavsson's performance was the difference for Ottawa in the win as they were outshot 34-26. The 23-year-old goaltender has made starts in consecutive games earning wins in both. With the Sens looking to the future, Gustavsson could see a few more starts down the stretch. His record improves to 5-11-1 with a .893 save percentage.