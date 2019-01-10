Gustavsson stopped 35 of 37 shots in AHL Belleville's 3-2 win over Cleveland on Wednesday.

It was easily one of Gustavsson's better performances in what has been a very rough season for the talented Swedish goalkeeper. Belleville currently finds themselves last in their division and Gustavsson's poor play (10-13-1, 3.45 GAA, .887 save percentage) is a major reason why. Ottawa's goaltending depth chart is non existent and the 2016 second-round selection would be a candidate for a recall if he could ever get his act together. As is, Gustavsson will almost certainly spend the remainder of this season and a good portion of next season in the minors working on his game.