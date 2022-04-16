Gustavsson was recalled by the Senators on Saturday.
Gustavsson will likely serve as Anton Forsberg's backup Saturday against the Maple Leafs. He's gone 3-11-1 while posting a sub-par 3.78 GAA and .886 save percentage through 15 NHL appearances this season.
