Gustavsson will guard the home net in Thursday's game versus the Canadiens.
Matt Murray (upper body) has been activated from injured reserve, but Gustavsson will make his third start in four games. The 22-year-old has been fantastic this season, recording a .973 save percentage and a 2-0-1 record across three appearances. The Canadiens enter Thursday's game with three wins over their last seven contests while averaging 2.84 goals.
