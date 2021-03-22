Gustavsson will defend the cage against the Flames on Monday, Darren Haynes of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson will be making the first NHL start of his career having been shipped to Ottawa back in February of 2018 as part of the Derick Brassard deal. In six minor-league outings this year, the 22-year-old Gustavsson went 2-4-0 with a .909 save percentage and 2.68 GAA. As soon as Matt Murray (upper body) or Marcus Hogberg (lower body) is cleared to play, Gustavsson figures to head back to the taxi squad and possibly all the way down to AHL Belleville.