Gustavsson didn't practice Thursday because he wasn't feeling well, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The Senators likely wouldn't have specified why Gustavsson missed practice if he had tested positive for COVID-19, so he probably won't be sidelined for long. The 23-year-old netminder is expected to either spend the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors or on Ottawa's taxi squad.