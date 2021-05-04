Gustavsson was reassigned to Ottawa's taxi squad Tuesday.
This is likely just a paper move, so look for Gustavsson to return to the active roster ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Montreal. He's gone 3-1-2 while posting an admirable 1.86 GAA and .944 save percentage in six NHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Keeps Jets in check•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Gives up lead after team falters•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Guarding crease Saturday•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Ascends to active roster•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Dropped to taxi squad•