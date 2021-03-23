Gustavsson kicked out 35 shots in a 2-1 win over Calgary on Monday.

The 22-year-old was making the first start of his NHL career and nearly pitched a shutout. It wasn't until Johnny Gaudreau scored on a breakaway with just over five minutes remaining in the third period that the Flames were able to solve the rookie netminder. Gustavsson's role going forward will depend largely on the health of veterans Matt Murray (upper body) or Marcus Hogberg (lower body).