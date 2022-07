Nordberg was selected 64th overall by the Senators in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

A hulking 6-foot-4, 210-pound rearguard, Nordberg is a two-way threat. He spent this past season playing for Sodertalje's Jr. club in Sweden. Nordberg finished the year with six goals and 27 points in 42 games, in addition to adding 88 penalty minutes. A surprise pick to many at this stage of the draft, Nordberg was ranked as the No. 52 European skater by NHL Central Scouting heading into the draft.