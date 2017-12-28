Senators' Fredrik Claesson: Could face supplemental discipline for hit

Claesson will be subjected to a league hearing for his questionable hit on Boston's Noel Acciari on Wednesday night.

It appeared that Claesson hit Acciari on the head and laid him out near center ice before the centerman had a chance to take possession of the puck. Even if Claesson gets suspended, it likely won't affect more than a handful of fantasy owners in leagues that give out big bonuses for defensive contributions. The low-end defenseman has just two points, 78 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 31 games.