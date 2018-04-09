Senators' Fredrik Claesson: Logs third most hits for Ottawa
Claesson played in 64 total games in 2017-18, logging 158 hits and collecting a goal and six assists.
Although his seven total points don't jump off the statsheet, Claesson was able to finish third on the team for hits, and saw increased usage throughout the season. After playing 49 games combined the last two years, Claesson played in 19 of Ottawa's last 20 games, but just logged one assist during the span. Although Claesson is mainly a stay-at-home defensemen, the fact he just averaged 16:02 of ice time throughout the year didn't help his offensive potential either. The 25-year-old will be a restricted free agent, and if he's back with Ottawa, the youngster will likely reprise a similar role of bouncing around between the second and third defensive pairing next season.
