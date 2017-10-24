Senators' Fredrik Claesson: Pointless to start the season
Claesson has been pointless throughout his first eight games of the season.
Last season Claesson recorded 11 points in 33 games in the NHL, but hasn't been able to find offensive success so far in the 2017-18 season. However, the 24-year-old has been averaging 19:28 of ice time thus far, and seems to have found the trust of head coach Guy Boucher. Expect to see his name on the score sheet soon, but any point total above 20 would be a welcome surprise.
More News
-
Senators' Fredrik Claesson: Scores game-tying goal against Wings•
-
Senators' Fredrik Claesson: Posts rare multi-point outing•
-
Senators' Fredrik Claesson: Inks one-year extension•
-
Senators' Fredrik Claesson: Gets first two points of season•
-
Senators' Fredrik Claesson: Eligible to return Tuesday•
-
Senators' Fredrik Claesson: Placed on IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...