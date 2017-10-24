Senators' Fredrik Claesson: Pointless to start the season

Claesson has been pointless throughout his first eight games of the season.

Last season Claesson recorded 11 points in 33 games in the NHL, but hasn't been able to find offensive success so far in the 2017-18 season. However, the 24-year-old has been averaging 19:28 of ice time thus far, and seems to have found the trust of head coach Guy Boucher. Expect to see his name on the score sheet soon, but any point total above 20 would be a welcome surprise.