Senators' Fredrik Claesson: Posts plus-2 on Wednesday
Claesson had his first positive rating since Nov. 11 in Wednesday's win over the Rangers.
Claesson has been a total non-factor as far as fantasy numbers go, as he hasn't found the scoresheet since Nov. 10, and that's the only time he's done so this year. Perhaps this will help him get some stats to his name, but for the foreseeable future, he's not an option in any format.
