Senators' Fredrik Claesson: Scores first goal of the year
Claesson's first-period goal proved critical in a 4-3 overtime win over Colorado in his native Sweden on Friday.
Claesson's struggles this year have come as a surprise given that he averaged a point every three games as a rookie. He's not going to reach Erik Karlsson-type success anytime soon, but he should be able to get his name on the scoresheet occasionally moving forward.
