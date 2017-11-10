Senators' Fredrik Claesson: Scores first goal of the year

Claesson's first-period goal proved critical in a 4-3 overtime win over Colorado in his native Sweden on Friday.

Claesson's struggles this year have come as a surprise given that he averaged a point every three games as a rookie. He's not going to reach Erik Karlsson-type success anytime soon, but he should be able to get his name on the scoresheet occasionally moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories