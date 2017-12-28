Senators' Fredrik Claesson: Suspended two games
Claesson was handed a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Boston's Noel Acciari.
The NHL Department of Player Safety noted that Claesson could have avoided the contact with the head, but also gave him some leeway for having never been suspended or fined during his career. With Mark Borowiecki (concussion) and Chris Wideman (hamstring) still sidelined, the Sens will need to promote a player from AHL Belleville to fill out the blue line -- with Ben Harpur leading the pool of candidates.
