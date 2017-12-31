Senators' Fredrik Claesson: Suspension comes to an end
Claesson's suspension has been fully served. He'll be eligible to return against the Red Wings in Detroit on Wednesday.
Claesson was forced to miss Friday's game against the Blue Jackets and Saturday's grudge match against the B's, with the Senators splitting those decisions. Hopefully you haven't been counting on the Swede in fantasy hockey, as he's compiled just two points through 31 games this season.
