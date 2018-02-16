Dumont (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Friday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Dumont has missed the past nine games tending to his unspecified issue. However, his activation sets him up to be an option for the Senators' game against the Rangers on Saturday. Still, we're talking about a guy that's appeared in only 85 NHL games since the Canadiens originally called his name in the fifth round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, and he's clearly free-agent fodder in virtually any fantasy format.