Dumont was claimed off waivers by the Senators on Wednesday.

With Ottawa currently dealing with a number of injuries their forward corps, Dumont will immediately be able to fill a need and is apparently preferable to a recall. The Quebec native has accumulated just seven points in his NHL career to this point and will likely continue to serve as a checking line player on his new team, making him undesirable in most fantasy formats.

