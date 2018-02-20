Senators' Gabriel Dumont: Hits waivers
The Senators placed Dumont on waivers Tuesday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.
This move suggests Ryan Dzingel (personal) will likely be available for Wednesday's matchup with Chicago. If Dumont, who's only tallied one goal and two points in 23 contests this campaign, goes unclaimed, he'll likely be assigned to AHL Belleville, where he could spend the rest of the 2017-18 season.
