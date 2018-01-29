Senators' Gabriel Dumont: Lands on injured reserve
Dumont was designated for IR with an undisclosed injury, per the NHL media site.
Although Dumont logged a mere 7:04 of ice time against Boston on Thursday, his minutes were not significantly below his season average (8:35), so it's unclear if the injury occured during that game or not. If Filip Chlapik (upper body) remains sidelined, Dumont's injury should open the door for recently acquired Magnus Paajarvi to make his Senators debut. Even using a retroactive designation to Jan. 25, Dumont's placement on injured reserve rules him out versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
