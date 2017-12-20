Senators' Gabriel Dumont: Lands on IR
The Senators placed Dumont (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL's official media site.
The severity of Dumont's ailment remains unclear, but he'll miss at least two more games with the ankle injury that prevented him from suiting up for Tuesday's matchup with the Wild. Either way, fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with the veteran pivot's status, as he's only tallied one assist in 18 games this campaign.
