Senators' Gabriel Dumont: Logs six minutes in return
Dumont tallied two hits in 6:09 of ice time in his return from injury against Detroit on Wednesday.
In addition to his two hits, Dumont registered a minus-1 rating during his limited appearance. The center's low minute total could be as simple as easing him back into the lineup, however, his season average is just 10:22 and he has periodically served as a healthy scratch.
