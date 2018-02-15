Senators' Gabriel Dumont: Out again Thursday
Dumont (undisclosed) participated in practice but will remain out of the lineup Thursday against the Sabres, Callum Fraser of NHL.com reports.
Dumont was reportedly targeting Thursday for his return to action, but he will instead continue on the rest and rehab route. Considering he's averaged fewer than 10 minutes of ice time per contest since joining the Senators, it's unlikely his eventual activation off of injured reserve will have a large impact from a fantasy standpoint.
