Dumont (ankle) will be back in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup in Detroit, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Dumont will thus return to game action after missing the last six contests with the ankle ailment. The 27-year-old has just eight points over the course of his fleeting NHL career and has just one point this season, so he is thoroughly off the fantasy radar regardless of his health status.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories