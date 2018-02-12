Dumont (undisclosed) is hoping to return to action for Thursday's clash with Buffalo, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The news effectively rules Dumont out of action against the Penguins on Tuesday, but it certainly appears he is nearing a return. Even when in the lineup, the center isn't exactly a prolific scorer, considering he has two points in 21 contests this year. Once cleared to play, the Quebec native will need to be activated off injured reserve.