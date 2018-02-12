Senators' Gabriel Dumont: Targeting Thursday return
Dumont (undisclosed) is hoping to return to action for Thursday's clash with Buffalo, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The news effectively rules Dumont out of action against the Penguins on Tuesday, but it certainly appears he is nearing a return. Even when in the lineup, the center isn't exactly a prolific scorer, considering he has two points in 21 contests this year. Once cleared to play, the Quebec native will need to be activated off injured reserve.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...