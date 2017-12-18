Senators' Gabriel Dumont: Unavailable Tuesday
Dumont will miss Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota after sustaining an ankle injury, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Dumont is averaging a mere 9:00 of ice time in his previous 10 outings and has just one helper to show for it. In addition to his lone assist, the natural center has tallied 13 shots on goal, 23 hits and three blocks over that stretch. Given his limited offensive production, most fantasy owners are unlikely to be impacted by his absence from the lineup.
More News
-
Senators' Gabriel Dumont: Headed to Ottawa•
-
Lightning's Gabriel Dumont: Waived by Tampa Bay•
-
Lightning's Gabriel Dumont: No points this season•
-
Lightning's Gabriel Dumont: Healthy scratch against Detroit•
-
Lightning's Gabriel Dumont: Puts pen to paper•
-
Lightning's Gabriel Dumont: Clears waivers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...