Dumont will miss Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota after sustaining an ankle injury, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Dumont is averaging a mere 9:00 of ice time in his previous 10 outings and has just one helper to show for it. In addition to his lone assist, the natural center has tallied 13 shots on goal, 23 hits and three blocks over that stretch. Given his limited offensive production, most fantasy owners are unlikely to be impacted by his absence from the lineup.