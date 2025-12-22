Pilon scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Belleville's 8-4 win over Toronto on Sunday.

Pilon has put together a good December with three goals and four assists over six games for Belleville. The 27-year-old is up to 16 points through 21 contests this season, a pace similar to the one that saw him earned 48 points in 68 regular-season outings a year ago. While he remains productive, he looks to be more of an AHL veteran than a potential call-up option for Ottawa.