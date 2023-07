Pilon signed a two-way deal with the Senators on Saturday.

Pilon last saw NHL action in 2021, when he scored a goal in two games. He posted 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 53 games with AHL Hershey last season. The 25-year-old Pilon figures to start the year in the AHL, where he'll provide the Senators with some depth at center.