Pilon registered three assists in AHL Belleville's 6-4 loss to Providence on Sunday.

Pilon, who is captaining Belleville this season, had gone five games without a point prior to Sunday. The AHL veteran has a goal and eight helpers through 15 appearances this season. He's yet to record a 50-point campaign in the AHL, and he hasn't seen NHL action since the 2021-22 campaign, which makes it unlikely he'll see a call-up for the Senators this year.