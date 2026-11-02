Hodgson has finished serving his two-game suspension for his boarding infraction against the Kings' Brandt Clarke following Sunday's loss to Anaheim.

Hodgson was unavailable for the Senators' back-to-back set over the weekend that included matchups against San Jose on Saturday and against the Ducks on Sunday. However, the 30-year-old should be available moving forward, beginning with Wednesday's game in Buffalo. Across five appearances to begin the regular season, Hodgson has been held scoreless with 24 PIM, 13 hits and a blocked shot while averaging 5:06 of ice time.