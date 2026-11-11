Hodgson scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The 30-year-old winger took a nifty feed from Thomas Chabot on a 2-on-1 rush and ripped it past Logan Thompson to give Ottawa a 2-1 lead late in the second period. It was Hodgson's first tally as a Senator and just the second of his NHL career in 27 games, with the other coming back in 2021-22 for the Flyers. Hodgson has spotted in and out of the lineup since he was summoned from AHL Belleville in late October, providing a physical presence for the fourth line -- in eight games this season he's racked up 24 PIM and 19 hits.