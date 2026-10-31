Hodgson was suspended two games Friday for his boarding infraction against the Kings' Brandt Clarke (upper body) on Thursday.

Hodgson's hit was deemed worthy of supplemental discipline, and he'll be out for the Senators' games in San Jose on Saturday and in Anaheim on Sunday. Xavier Bourgault and Philip Tomasino were called up Friday as reinforcements, and at least one of them will be in the lineup Saturday. Hodgson has no points, one shot on goal, 13 hits and 24 PIM over five appearances this season.