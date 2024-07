Hodgson put pen to paper on a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Tuesday.

Hodgson failed to get into an NHL game last season, spending the entirety of the campaign in the minors with AHL Ontario. For the Reign, the 28-year-old winger notched six goals and 10 assists in 49 regular-season contests. While Hodgson should be on the list of potential call-ups next year, he figures once again to spend the bulk of the campaign in the minors.