Hodgson has been recalled from AHL Belleville by the Senators, the team announced Sunday.

With the Senators officially in a a playoff spot, Hodgson has been recalled to join the team for the last two regular-season games. The 30-year-old has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 47 games on the season. It wouldn't be surprising to see him draw into the lineup Sunday despite the team having extra forwards up already to give some of the regulars a break down the stretch.