Shepard signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Wednesday.

Shepard had a 2.80 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 39 regular-season appearances with AHL Hershey in 2024-25. He's appeared in five career regular-season games at the NHL level, posting a 2-2-1 record, 3.94 GAA and .866 save percentage. Shepard is expected to start 2025-26 in the minors.