Shepard halted 10 of 12 shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 loss to Detroit.

Shepard entered Monday's contest in relief of Leevi Merilainen, who allowed three goals in the first period. Shepard played decently well in his first taste of NHL action this season, but still picked up the loss when he surrendered Lucas Raymond's go-ahead goal in the second period. The 30-year-old netminder could see a handful of starts in the absence of Linus Ullmark (personal), but expectations in fantasy should be tempered with Ottawa's crease as a whole moving forward.