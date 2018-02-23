The Penguins traded Cole to the Senators in exchange for a 2018 first-round pick, goalie Filip Gustavsson and "other cap related elements," Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger of TSN report.

With the Senators primarily interested in selling ahead of Monday's trade deadline with further consideration to the fact that Cole will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, it wouldn't surprise us in the slightest if Ottawa ends up flipping Cole in a separate deal. He's a physical, shot-blocking presence -- having accumulated 69 hits while redirecting 91 pucks through 47 games this season -- but he generally lacks a level of offensive utility necessary to make a big splash in the fantasy realm. Moving away from the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions might not help matters either.