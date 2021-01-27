Kopacka was acquired by the Senators, along with a 2022 seventh-round pick, from the Sharks for Christian Jaros after previously having been sent from Anaheim to San Jose in exchange for Trevor Carrick on Wednesday.

Kopacka was selected by the Ducks in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft but was never able to break into the NHL with the organization. The 22-year-old winger figures to spend the year in the minors with AHL Belleville, especially considering he split time between the AHL and ECHL last year.