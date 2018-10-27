Senators' Jack Rodewald: Called up from Binghamton
Rodewald was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Saturday.
Rodewald's ascension to the parent club directly correlates with Zack Smith heading back to Ottawa after he sustained a facial fracture in Friday's road game against the Avalanche. It's not clear how much time Smith will miss, but Rodewald -- who has seven points in eight minor-league games this season -- should be a serviceable replacement in the likely event that Smith faces an extended absence.
