Rodewald was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Saturday.

Rodewald's ascension to the parent club directly correlates with Zack Smith heading back to Ottawa after he sustained a facial fracture in Friday's road game against the Avalanche. It's not clear how much time Smith will miss, but Rodewald -- who has seven points in eight minor-league games this season -- should be a serviceable replacement in the likely event that Smith faces an extended absence.