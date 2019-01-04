Rodewald was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Friday.

Rodewald averaged a mere 8:30 of ice time in three games during this latest stint in the NHL, so the move to send him back to the minors is likely more about getting him some minutes than poor performance on his part. The Winnipeg native will be replaced on the 23-man roster by Rudolfs Balcers.

