Senators' Jack Rodewald: Demoted to minors
Rodewald was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Friday.
Rodewald averaged a mere 8:30 of ice time in three games during this latest stint in the NHL, so the move to send him back to the minors is likely more about getting him some minutes than poor performance on his part. The Winnipeg native will be replaced on the 23-man roster by Rudolfs Balcers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...