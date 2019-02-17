Senators' Jack Rodewald: Dropped to AHL
Rodewald (undisclosed) was sent down to AHL Belleville on Sunday.
With his demotion, it seems that Rodewald is healthy and no longer on injured reserve. The 25-year-old has been held scoreless in 10 career NHL games over the last two seasons.
