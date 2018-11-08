Rodewald will be reassigned to AHL Belleville ahead of Thursday's matchup with Vegas, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The move to demote Rodewald will create a spot on the 23-man roster for Brady Tkachuk (leg) to be activated off injured reserve. In his lone outing for Ottawa, the 24-year-old Rodewald saw just 6:23 of ice time, in which he dished out a trio of hits. The winger will likely continue to feature prominently on the list of potential call-ups this season, especially if he can keep producing in the minors (seven points in eight games).