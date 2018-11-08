Senators' Jack Rodewald: Headed back down
Rodewald will be reassigned to AHL Belleville ahead of Thursday's matchup with Vegas, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The move to demote Rodewald will create a spot on the 23-man roster for Brady Tkachuk (leg) to be activated off injured reserve. In his lone outing for Ottawa, the 24-year-old Rodewald saw just 6:23 of ice time, in which he dished out a trio of hits. The winger will likely continue to feature prominently on the list of potential call-ups this season, especially if he can keep producing in the minors (seven points in eight games).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...