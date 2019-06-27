Rodewald inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Thursday that will pay him $725,000 at the NHL level.

After being handed a qualifying offer Tuesday, it didn't take Rodewald long to re-up with the club. The winger averaged a mere 7:04 of ice time in his six NHL appearances last year, which limited him to a mere two shots, eight hits and three blocks. The 24-year-old will likely continue to split time between the NHL and AHL in 2019-20, but could earn a few more opportunities.