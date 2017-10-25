Rodewald was recalled from AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Injuries have decimated the Senators up front, so we figure Rodewald -- who signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the club Tuesday -- has a good chance of tagging into the lineup against the visiting Flyers on Thursday. The 23-year-old has been impressive in the lower ranks with three goals and a helper through his first five games.

