Rodewald was promoted from AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Rodewald figures to slot into the lineup for the Sens against Toronto on Wednesday due to Mikkel Boedker (abdomen) being sidelined. The 24-year-old Rodewald is pointless in his four appearances for Ottawa this season while averaging 7:59 of ice time. The Winnipeg native will likely continue filling a bottom-six role for the club until Boedker returns.