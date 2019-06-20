Senators' Jack Rodewald: Receives qualifying offer
Rodewald was issued a qualifying offer by Ottawa on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Rodewald was phenomenal with AHL Belleville this season, as he tallied 23 goals and 24 helpers in 59 appearances. The 25-year-old played in only six games for the Senators in which he failed to register a point while averaging a paltry 7:04 of ice time. Under the terms of his qualifying offer, Rodewald would earn $715,00 on a two-way deal that would allow him to continue playing in both the AHL and NHL.
