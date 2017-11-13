Senators' Jack Rodewald: Sent down to AHL
Rodewald was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Monday.
With Rodewald averaging a mere 7:18 of ice time this season and serving as a spectator the past two games, he's better off in the minors, where he'd presumably see substantial playing time. The Canadian winger is in the first season of a two-year, entry-level contract with the Senators and is a prime candidate for a recall once injuries inevitably creep up again.
